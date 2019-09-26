Toggle search
Search

Your Shopping Cart

It appears that your cart is currently empty!

CONTINUE SHOPPING
Home OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET
OURANOS JACKET

OURANOS JACKET

G11910

$1,099.00
Color
fire-red
lapis-lazuli
black

Features

  • Concept model representing F19's collection. Developed in pursuit of comfort on the snow, the GORE-TEX 2-layer hi-loft down jacket is highly functional, waterproof and heat retaining.
  • Especially focusing on heat retention, the high-bulky style is filled with 115g/㎡ of down and a shaped baffle structure inserted to minimize uneven fill.
  • Thinking about the environment, the insulation is made with eco-friendly GREENDOWN (recycled down).
  • A simple and calm design, the sporty diagonal chest panels are in portrayal of this season's design inspiration 'arrows'.
  • The waist is equipped with BOA® Closure System which provides waist support, enhanced integrated style and minimizes flapping from wind. In addition, it improves warmth retention by blocking wind from entering through the hems.
  • Mobile pocket made with aerogel insulation material to protect devices from outer temperatures and impacts.
  • Small cloth made from chamois leather(detachable) for wiping goggle and sunglass.
  • Wide cuffs implemented for enhanced wrist support.
  • When the hood is not in use, a built in stabilizing magnet on the back will prevent it from flapping while going down the slopes.
  • For an easy control and an integrated look, the jacket is embedded with Cohaesive™ stoppers.
  • Large pocket placed below the front flap.

 

Material

Fabric: GORE-TEX 2L (front: 100% polyester / back: fluorine film)

Insulation: GREENDOWN (80% down, 20% other feather) body,sleeve,hood/115g/㎡

Lining: 20d chambray taffeta (100% nylon), Antistatic taffeta (100% nylon), Nylon taffeta (100% nylon), High stretch fleece (58% nylon, 38% polyester, 4% polyurethane)

Reviews
OURANOS JACKET

OURANOS JACKET

$1,099.00
Liquid error: Could not find asset snippets/ly-languages.liquid