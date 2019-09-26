OURANOS JACKET

Features
- Concept model representing F19's collection. Developed in pursuit of comfort on the snow, the GORE-TEX 2-layer hi-loft down jacket is highly functional, waterproof and heat retaining.
- Especially focusing on heat retention, the high-bulky style is filled with 115g/㎡ of down and a shaped baffle structure inserted to minimize uneven fill.
- Thinking about the environment, the insulation is made with eco-friendly GREENDOWN (recycled down).
- A simple and calm design, the sporty diagonal chest panels are in portrayal of this season's design inspiration 'arrows'.
- The waist is equipped with BOA® Closure System which provides waist support, enhanced integrated style and minimizes flapping from wind. In addition, it improves warmth retention by blocking wind from entering through the hems.
- Mobile pocket made with aerogel insulation material to protect devices from outer temperatures and impacts.
- Small cloth made from chamois leather(detachable) for wiping goggle and sunglass.
- Wide cuffs implemented for enhanced wrist support.
- When the hood is not in use, a built in stabilizing magnet on the back will prevent it from flapping while going down the slopes.
- For an easy control and an integrated look, the jacket is embedded with Cohaesive™ stoppers.
- Large pocket placed below the front flap.
Material
Fabric: GORE-TEX 2L (front: 100% polyester / back: fluorine film)
Insulation: GREENDOWN (80% down, 20% other feather) body,sleeve,hood/115g/㎡
Lining: 20d chambray taffeta (100% nylon), Antistatic taffeta (100% nylon), Nylon taffeta (100% nylon), High stretch fleece (58% nylon, 38% polyester, 4% polyurethane)